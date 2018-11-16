If ever you needed proof that Donald Trump, not Fox management, is running the network, check out how Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs completely sided with Trump and against management’s support for CNN’s lawsuit to reinstate Jim Acosta’s press credentials at the White House.

As I have previously written, Fox News president Jay Wallace issued a statement on Wednesday publicly supporting CNN’s lawsuit to reinstate Acosta’s press credentials:

Fox News supports CNN in its legal effort to regain its White House reporter’s press credential. We intend to file an amicus brief with the U.S. District Court. Secret Service passes for working White House journalists should never be weaponized. While we don’t condone the growing antagonistic tone by both the president and the press at recent media avails, we do support a free press, access and open exchanges for the American people.

However, last night, Dobbs teamed up with Fox News Contributor and former deputy campaign manager for Donald Trump, David Bossie for the express purpose of standing with Trump against CNN, Acosta and Fox News. While they were at it, Dobbs and Bossie fascistically suggested that the American press corps is there to serve Dear Leader Trump, a direct contradiction to Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black’s dictum that the press serves “the governed, not the governors.”

From the Media Matters transcript, with my emphases added:

DOBBS: I mean it’s just amazing how [Trump] has been patient with those people. He puts up with more nonsense—and honestly, I think it’s an affront to the president, on the part of the White House press corps.

BOSSIE: It is, and Lou, let’s just get to the facts of this for a second, and that is that there is no breach of the First Amendment of CNN. CNN has fifty, fifty, fifty hard passes.

[…]

DOBBS: That’s just, they were—it’s cheaper than buying ads. They pay for a few two-bit lawyers to run a suit against the president, the White House.

BOSSIE: It’s exactly right, but the CNN has fifty hard passes. Fifty. More than anybody else, so they have the ability to have people there covering this president and asking questions.

DOBBS: They want more people in White House than the president has. That’s when they will be happy.

BOSSIE: That’s exactly right. So look, this is going to end in court and we’re going to see exactly what a federal judge believes but I think that this White House has put forth an argument that says, that they have not breached this First Amendment of Jim Acosta or CNN.

DOBBS: Yeah. I just don’t think anyone should take it very seriously. I mean, this is a—

BOSSIE: I certainly don’t.

DOBBS: if ever there were a frivolous lawsuit, this is it.

BOSSIE: Exactly.

DOBBS: And all of the folks who are joining into this thing, I mean, they know what it is. This is a publicity stunt on the part of CNN and they’re getting all of this airtime, most especially, as you and I talk about it tonight.

Last month, Gabriel Sherman reported in Vanity Fair on the void of leadership at Fox News that has worked to benefit Trump.

With Lachlan [Murdoch] content to let the Fox News machine run, the hand on the wheel belongs to Fox News C.E.O. Suzanne Scott. Scott’s management style is to effectively let the network’s producers run their shows independently. “No one is in charge,” a former executive told me. Without clear direction from the top, it’s every man for himself.

That chaos could not be more evident than in the Acosta story. Dobbs’ attack on his own network’s policy may have been the most blatant example but we have noted other Fox efforts to undermine Fox’s support for CNN. It’s not only highly unlikely Dobbs will suffer any consequences, it’s clear he doesn’t fear any.

UPDATE: This morning, Acosta’s credentials were temporarily reinstated with new dishonesty on the subject from White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Today, she said in a statement that “the court made clear that there is no absolute First Amendment right to access the White House.” But the judge did not rule on the First Amendment issues, “he granted the temporary return of Mr. Acosta’s pass on due process grounds,” as The New York Times noted.

You may recall that Huckabee Sanders previously claimed the White House had revoked Acosta’s press for “placing his hands on a young woman” and released a doctored video to justify the claim. An undoctored video does not show Acosta placing his hands on the woman. Huckabee Sanders later changed her rationale to say Acosta “broke protocol by refusing to surrender his microphone.”

But don’t expect any outrage from Fox News for this latest round of Sanders deceit. If anything, it will likely be amplified and validated.

Watch the authoritarianism below, from the November 15, 2018 Lou Dobbs Tonight, via Media Matters.