Yesterday, when Fox News president Jay Wallace announced that the network stands “in strong solidarity with CNN” after its reporter, Kaitlan Collins, was banned from an open White House press event, someone forgot to tell Fox Business host Lou Dobbs. Either that or Dobbs decided he was exempt.

Media Matters caught Dobbs delighting in the White House’s assault on the First Amendment and freedom of the press yesterday:

DOBBS: CNN issued a statement saying in part, quote: "This decision to bar a member of the press is retaliatory in nature and not indicative of an open and free press. We demand better."

I guess my question would be, "Who the hell are you?" The president does insist on respect.

[…]

Anyway, all I have to say about that is it's about time there were consequences for disrespectful behavior in the White House. [my emphases added]

But Fox had already issued its statement of support for CNN, as this tweet from Special Report Bret Baier makes clear. Baier posted it before Dobbs’ show aired at 7 PM ET:

As a member of the White House Press pool- @FoxNews stands firmly with @CNN on this issue and the issue of access https://t.co/TFwfLQtP9h — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) July 25, 2018

By the way, Collins is no left-wing activist. Before joining CNN, she was a correspondent for Tucker Carlson's former website, The Daily Caller.

Watch Dobbs demand respect for Trump over our Constitution below, from the July 25, 2018 Lou Dobbs Tonight via Media Matters.