The dangerous extremism of Fox Business host Lou Dobbs took another lurch to the edge as he called for federal marshals to arrest former President Barack Obama for criticizing Donald Trump overseas.

DOBBS: Obama’s on something of a shadow tour, taking swipes at the current commander-in-chief, railing against what he calls – President, former President Obama calling this populism that President Trump has brought with him to Washington, D.C. – he calls it “destructive populism.” I guess he prefers destructive elitism. At least the people get a voice now. Speaking in India, Obama lamented the U.S. exit from the Paris Climate Accord. Oh, my gosh, he hasn’t gotten used to that, either! And he blasted President Trump for his Twitter account, saying he should think before he tweets. Is that nauseating or what?

It’s nauseating, alright, but not for the reason Dobbs had in mind. What’s really nauseating is that birther Dobbs has the audacity to pretend that Trump is a true populist, on the eve of the biggest tax hike in history for most of us while showering the wealthiest with the biggest tax cut in history. If the people really had a voice, the bill would never have been passed, as it's incredibly unpopular. Just as nauseating is that Fox Business let Dobbs get away with this gas lighting.

But wait, there’s more. After introducing guest Steve Forbes, Dobbs sneered, “How nice that the president of the United States has all of these fleas, just trying to scratch anywhere they can.”

Forbes smirked that Obama can get publicity but “hasn’t gotten used to” the fact that “he doesn’t matter any more.”

Apparently, Dobbs sees Obama very much as a threat. Or maybe Dobbs wants Obama arrested just for the spiteful fun of it.

DOBBS: I think U.S. Marshals should follow him and any time he wants to go follow the president like he is, and behave -- I mean, this is just bad manners, it's boorish, it's absurd. He doesn't realize how foolish he looks. I mean, he should be brought back by the marshals. Isn't there some law that says presidents shouldn't be attacking sitting presidents?

Watch the authoritarianism below, from the December 1, 2017 Lou Dobbs Tonight on the Fox Business Network, via Media Matters.