After Nick Ayers publicly humiliated Donald Trump by turning down the job of chief of staff and most of Trump’s other top choices have signaled they don’t want the job either, lickspittle Lisa Boothe urged Fox viewers to blame their usual scapegoats – Democrats and the media – and not Big Victim Trump. Boothe also ludicrously suggested that Jeff Sessions (who was fired) left his job because of the media, too.

Yesterday, Ayers made a surprise announcement that he was leaving his job as Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff in order to spend more time with his family. He had been widely expected to become Trump’s next chief of staff. The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported that Trump had been eager to get out a news release that was already drafted announcing Ayers’ appointment. “One former senior administration official called it a humiliation for Mr. Trump and his adult children, an emotion that the president tries to avoid at all costs,” Haberman wrote.

Meanwhile, three other Trump loyalists in the administration have signaled they don’t want the job either: Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer. The Washington Post cites obvious reasons: Dealing with Trump’s ignorance, his scapegoating and his scheming daughter and son-in- law; economic storm clouds on the horizon; and the likelihood that a stint in the Trump administration will be a stain on one’s resumé rather than a stepping stone. And yes, there is a likelihood that the next chief of staff will need to retain his or her own personal lawyer(s) to deal with the investigations that are now closing in on Trump.

But Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe, whose Twitter bio states that she is VP of an unnamed “polling firm,” suggested that the only real problem are Democrats and the media – in that order.

BOOTHE: I think the chief of staff job is going to be a little bit different with a Democrat-controlled House. I mean, you’re going to be facing investigation after investigation. Democrats have already signaled that. … So the chief of staff needs to be ready and prepared to deal with that.

I also think it's probably tough for President Trump to try to attract talent right now. Anyone that gets involved with the Trump orbit ends up getting destroyed by the media or at least the media seeks to destroy them.

Interestingly, the media “victim” Boothe immediately cited was Jeff Sessions for being labeled a racist. As if that, and not Trump’s barrage of Twitter attacks and eventual firing drove Sessions out of his job. And, not insignificantly, as if there is no good reason to think that Sessions is a racist

Nobody on the panel challenged a word of Boothe’s BS.

from the December 9, 2018 The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton, via The Contemptor.