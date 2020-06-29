Sen. Lindsey Graham offered the most vile rant against protesters that painted them as enemies of America and stopped one step short of saying they should be killed. Not one of the three Fox & Friends cohosts objected to the incendiary rhetoric.

As the coronavirus pandemic raged, Fox & Friends spent three and a half minutes relishing Obamagate. At about 3:35, cohost Ainsley Earhardt asked about the removal of Confederate statues.

Two days before, cohost Brian Kilmeade had said the protesters seem “like enemies … within our border.”

Graham outdid Kilmeade:

GRAHAM: What these people are doing are taking the law in their own hands. This is rule of the mob, not the rule of law, [Earhardt interjected, “Good point, good point.”] and what you’ve got to realize - why would you take an abolitionist statue down? Why would you be going after Abraham Lincoln?

The people doing this hate our country. They hate the way we were founded. They hate capitalism, they have no respect for religion, they have no respect for diversity of thought, these people are the most radical people known to America we’re at war with them politically. They want to destroy America as we know it. They hate America, and every symbol of our country from the flag to a statue they hate. They want to turn us into a socialist nation, they want to destroy the family unit as we know it, and I’ll tell you what to the listeners out there: You may not believe you’re in a war but you are politically and you need to take sides and you need to help this president.

Cohost Steve Doocy was nodding in agreement.

You can watch Graham demonstrate his hate for Americans below, from the June 26, 2020 Fox & Friends.