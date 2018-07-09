Laura Ingraham worked in a lot of right-wing smears in one attempt to defend Donald Trump’s family separations of immigrants. Yet, she once again attempted to whitewash child detention centers by likening them to school playgrounds

Media Matters caught Ingraham on her radio show today. First, she smeared the activists who confronted Senator Mitch McConnell and asked, “Where are the babies?”

INGRAHAM: I guess you can't do this -- this is where my devilish side comes out. It would be fun to carry around a Super Soaker. Like one of those Super Soakers that shoots like 40 feet, and just start soaking them. Probably the first shower they've gotten in some time. So you kill two birds with one stone. You kind of have a fun moment of frivolity in the summertime heat, and also you also give them a bathing opportunity. Maybe give them some soap too. So hit them with a Super Soaker and some soap, say go to town

[…]

Why do I always -- when they keep repeating the "kids in cages, kids in cages," every time I go by a public schoolyard now, I say those are the same type of cages that they're talking about. It's just chain link fence. Kids in cages, chain link fence. Kids in cages.

Of course, Ingraham’s rhetoric was as much a swipe at public schools as it was a whitewashing of child detention centers.

And then she used that to engage in some whataboutism: “Where are they on the American kids, what's happened to the American kids? In the inner cities who have been hammered by the lack of having no fathers, no role models, getting hit by these gangbangers?”

This, of course, is on the heels of her infamous likening of child detention centers to summer camps.

As if Ingraham ever cares about inner city kids when they are not being used as political clubs to attack the left.

Listen to the viciousness below, from the July 9, 2018 The Laura Ingraham Show, via Media Matters.

