Fox News host Laura Ingraham added her voice to other hosts on Trump TV suggesting that there’s no legitimate cause for outrage over Donald Trump’s policies of separating immigrant children from their parents because the children have it so great and better than they deserve.

Ingraham's lengthy monologue last night was nearly 11 minutes of pure hideousness, callousness and expedient concern trolling:

Ingraham began by blaming former President Barack Obama for Trump’s inhumanity

INGRAHAM: For too long, immigration law was ignored, frankly, and basically unenforced. Obama tried to enforce it in an ad hoc fashion, but his policies, which we are going to get to in a moment, only ended up exacerbating our problems at the border. So today we have a full on crisis, 160 percent increase in the number of people illegally entering the United States from just last year. Well, the president is responding with a zero tolerance message which he reiterated today.

Ingraham suggested that immigrant parents deserve to have their children taken away and that the kids are privileged to be in detention centers

INGRAHAM: Now the President is now doing what we should have been doing all along, prosecuting all border crashers. So if you enter the country illegally, you're breaking the law. The United States is not a repatriation center where any indigent person in the world feels free to just walk in and assume that all of us will take care of all of them and their families. There's a process and it has to be respected.

[…]

Well, consistent with American law, when a party is arrested, your children are either sent to relatives, or they become wards of the state. So since more illegal immigrants are rushing the border, more kids are being separated from their parents and temporarily housed in what are essentially summer camps or as the San Diego Union Tribune described them today, is looking like, basically, boarding schools. Having lost the argument and frankly, the last election, liberals have seized on the separated children and turned the entire image into a political weapon, attempting to emotionally manipulate the public perception of immigration enforcement.

Ingraham demonized the children migrants as future murderers and gang members

INGRAHAM: The government has very good reasons for separating children from their family unit. The first being they may not be the child's family at all. Children have been kidnapped, trafficked and used by individuals who can then more easily slip into the country. The Obama administration's catch and release policy allowed people with children to enter the United States with only a promise to show up for a later hearing. A lot of them didn't show up of course. The human traffickers and the drug cartels quickly seized on the weakness and exploited it, routinely trafficking people across the border using children, at times, as camouflage. Then when Obama announced his DACA policy in 2012, it became yet another lure for illegal immigrants. The number of unaccompanied minors from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, surged between 2012 and 2014 by, check this out, by more than 400 percent. The number of unaccompanied children referred to the office of refugee resettlement tripled between 2012 and 2017 from 13,625 to 40,810 according to the government's statistics. From these immigrants come fresh recruits for MS13 and other gangs that terrorize Americans cities from Maryland to California.

For more hate mongering, Ingraham suggested that immigrant children taken from their families live better than Americans - at taxpayer expense

INGRAHAM: The truth is the US tax payer is paying a lot on the care of these children, nearly $35,000 per year, per child. They actually have a higher standard of living than the 13 million American children today, currently living below the poverty line, which is about $24,000 per household. And as for the conditions of the facilities that the immigrants children are house in? They live a lot better than some inner city kids, or say 11,472 homeless veterans living here in California.

[…]

The American people are footing a really big bill for what is tantamount to a slow rolling invasion of the United States. And we can no longer permit Central American countries to export their poverty and their desperation to our nation.

And Ingraham has the nerve to call herself a Christian.

Watch Ingraham’s very un-Christian behavior below, from the June 18, 2018 The Ingraham Angle.

(Transcript excerpts via FoxNews.com, with minor copy edits)