Fox News has shuffled its prime time lineup to give Laura Ingraham her own show at 10 PM ET, move The Five back to 5 PM, and put Sean Hannity in The Five’s previous spot at 9 PM. This had been reportedly on the way but now it's official.

From TVNewser:

The Ingraham Angle will air at 10 p.m. ET, which means Sean Hannity‘s show will move back to its original 9 p.m. timeslot, and The Five moves back to its original 5 p.m. ET slot. Ingraham’s show debuts Oct. 30, but the Hannity and The Five moves happen next week. Rotating hosts will anchor the 10 p.m. hour for the 5 weeks prior to Ingraham’s launch.

The change indicates that Fox is doubling down on its pro-Trump, race-baiting divisiveness. Media Matters has an excellent roundup of Ingraham’s record of offensiveness. Some examples:

Ingraham: Terrorism is “the price ... to pay for multiculturalism.”

Ingraham attacks Pope Francis for his attention to climate change and its effects: “Aren’t they supposed to be saving souls, not saving trees?

Ingraham: Univision and Telemundo are “toxic” “Hispanic-centric outlets” that “revile the American experience.”

Ingraham: Mexicans “have come here to murder and rape our people.”

Ingraham referred to Planned Parenthood as an “ongoing criminal enterprise” that employs “heinous, Hitlerian freaks.”

There’s every reason we can expect more of the same from her. From CNN:

Suzanne Scott, Fox’s president of programming, said in a statement, “We are delighted to unveil this new primetime schedule for both our current and future generation of loyal FNC fans. Over the last decade, Laura’s extraordinary insight, expertise and strong voice have connected with our viewers across the network’s programming. We look forward to her providing the audience with her exceptional commentary, engaging insight and spirited debate.”

Listen to Ingraham suggest that people wear diapers rather than use transgender bathrooms below, from the June 29, 2016, edition of Courtside Entertainment Group’s The Laura Ingraham Show, via Media Matters.

(Ingraham image via screen grab)