Laura Ingraham and her apparent brother, Curtis, are the latest pair of family members in the public spotlight drastically disagreeing.

Much has been made of Kellyanne and George Conway, sort of the James Carville/Mary Matalin of the Trump era. Kellyanne’s a Trump adviser while her husband, George freely expresses his anti-Trump sentiments on Twitter.

Now, a Curtis Ingraham who harshly criticizes “sister” Laura has been discovered. Mediaite explains:

When reached for comment about her brother’s strident criticism of her politics on Twitter, Laura Ingraham told Mediaite:

“My siblings and I are shocked and saddened to learn of these false and hurtful online postings. Although we’ve been estranged from him for many years, we love our brother and miss him very much.”

Curtis Ingraham’s most hot-button topic — and source of the sibling animus — seems to stem from the gun rights debate, on which Laura Ingraham is a decided proponent of the broadest definition of the 2nd amendment. She is PRO-GUN. He is not, best evidenced by the following:

David Hogg is spot on. Bullies like my sister, Laura, only apologize in order to hold on and protect their position. As her brother, I can assure you these apologies are strategic and insincere. @davidhogg111 @SophiaTesfaye @KingJames — Curtis Ingraham (@CurtisIngraham1) April 3, 2018

Curtis Ingraham’s Twitter feed is a goldmine of anti-Laura tweets:

As Laura Ingraham's brother, I continue to be floored and shamed by her inflammatory remarks which serve only to harm and destroy the fabric of human decency. Is there no end?! Enough of this monstrous behavior! @davidhogg111 @FoxNews @IngrahamAngle @HuffPost #LauraIngraham — Curtis Ingraham (@CurtisIngraham1) August 9, 2018

My sister's racist comments date back to her freshman days at Dartmouth when she would mock her black roommate by speaking jive with her friends. Shameful! #IngrahamAngle @IngrahamAngle @davidhogg111 @Hadas_Gold https://t.co/gmQOlqnhCC — Curtis Ingraham (@CurtisIngraham1) September 1, 2018

John McCain, what a sad loss. Sadder is my own sister, Laura Ingraham’s condemnation of him for his anti-Trump stance. Was she not an outspoken supporter in his earlier run with Palin for presidency?! A complete lack of integrity for personal gain. How low! — Curtis Ingraham (@CurtisIngraham1) August 26, 2018

(Ingraham image via screen grab)