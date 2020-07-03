Former Fox News host and current girlfriend to Donald Trump Jr. reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 today so was unable to attend Trump’s rally at Mt. Rushmore.

From The New York Times:

Ms. Guilfoyle traveled to South Dakota with Mr. Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., in anticipation of attending a huge fireworks display where the president was set to speak. They did not travel aboard Air Force One, according to the person familiar with her condition, and she was the only person in the group who tested positive.

…

Ms. Guilfoyle was not experiencing symptoms, the person familiar with her condition said. She and the younger Mr. Trump never met up with the president’s entourage, the person said. Out of caution, the couple plans to drive back from South Dakota to the East Coast, the person said.

…

Ms. Guilfoyle attended Mr. Trump’s indoor rally last month in Tulsa, Okla. Before and since then, some campaign staff and Secret Service personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus. Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate who was also at the rally, said this week that he had been hospitalized with the virus.

Questions: If Guilfoyle did not travel with Daddy Trump’s entourage, whom did she travel with? Did she wear a mask and social distance from those people? And if she and Junior are driving home, they’ll have to stop for food and restroom, if not sleep. And she'll be sharing close quarters with him when she really should be quarantining.

You also have to wonder how many people she spread the virus to, assuming she has not been walking around wearing a mask or social distancing. If she attended the Tulsa rally on June 20, she could have caught the virus there and spread it to God only knows how many since.

(Guilfoyle image via screen grab.)