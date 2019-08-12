Kellyanne Conway came up with a ludicrous excuse for Donald Trump’s inexcusable and baseless accusation that former President Bill Clinton murdered Jeffrey Epstein – and Fox host Bill Hemmer let her slide.

In case you missed it, Trump responded to Epstein’s death by using it as yet another way to hate on America, in this case by baselessly suggesting Bill Clinton had Epstein murdered. I refuse to embed and promote the tweet so here’s the explanation from The New York Times:

Hours after Mr. Epstein was found to have hanged himself in his Manhattan jail cell, Mr. Trump retweeted a post from the comedian Terrence Williams linking the Clintons to the death. Mr. Epstein “had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead,” wrote Mr. Williams, a Trump supporter. In an accompanying two-minute video, Mr. Williams noted that “for some odd reason, people that have information on the Clintons end up dead.”

Williams also wrote, "we know who did this."

Not surprisingly, Democrats blasted Trump for the tweet. A Clinton spokesperson responded by asking, “Has he triggered the 25th Amendment yet? Conway’s husband commented on the tweet, “Let’s not mince words here: The President of the United States is a nut job.”

Even Trump apologist Hemmer seemed to send a message of disapproval to the Fan in Chief, most likely from a higher up. After Kellyanne Conway called Epstein’s death “the ultimate macabre final episode” of “an evil monster doing terrible things to young girls,” Hemmer asked, “Why did the president then retweet that Clinton suggestion?”

Conway’s reply was not only a load of BS but a sneaky attempt to legitimize Trump's hateful smear.

CONWAY: I think the president just wants everything to be investigated as you -- as your reporter just revealed just the day before. There was some unsealed information implicating some people very high up, and I'm not going to repeat their names, you already did that. I'm not seeing anything beyond that and I won't.

But I will say, Bill, that there's always this rush to -- we need transparency, we need accountability when it involves fictional accusations like collusion with Russia to swing an election. This seems to be very concrete in that Jeffrey Epstein has done some very bad things over a number of years. And so, let's continue to investigate that.

[…]

HEMMER: Just back on the retweet, quickly -- it's clear what he was trying to say, wasn't it?

CONWAY: I think the president just wants everything to be investigated. And, you know, trying to connect the president to this monster from years ago where they’re seen dancing in the video versus other people who were actively, I suppose, flying around with this monster on his island, which was known as "pedophilia island,” perhaps there's a public interest in knowing more about that.

But, again, this is all speculative and it's not for me to go further than where the DOJ and the FBI are right now. But you do hear different people asking questions and they want to know who else was involved in Epstein's crimes, or even just activities, and -- and I guess that that will be revealed in time.

Instead of challenging Conway’s blatantly dishonest claim that Trump’s tweet was about a desire for truth or calling out her own disingenuous intent not to “go further” than the DOJ or FBI – while she suggested that Clinton probably had a motive to kill Epstein - Hemmer changed the subject. “OK. Let's move to guns in America,” he said.

Watch Conway demonstrate she’d probably defend Dear Leader if he murdered Epstein below, from the August 11, 2019 Fox News Sunday.