Kate McKinnon reprised her uncanny impersonation of Laura Ingraham on last night’s Saturday Night Live. This time, she talked about “feel facts” – "they just feel true” – about voter fraud with “Pulitzer-prize eligible” Jeanine Pirro, played again by Cecily Strong.

“Doesn’t it feel more true that more Hispanics voted twice?” “Ingraham” asked. “You can’t dismiss that idea simply because it isn’t true and sounds insane.” Some other “feel facts” were, “Latinos can have a baby every three months” and, “If the earth is so warm, then why are my feet cold?” Also, this swipe at Megyn Kelly: “Blackface is a compliment.”

Also on hand were Alex Moffat as Mark Zuckerberg, Pete Davidson as the vape god Ingraham actually hosted last week and Leslie Jones as Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge. When “Fudge” said “mobilize the black vote,” it set off the Fox News “the country is changing” alarm.

We also learned about some more of “Ingraham’s” “few remaining” sponsors. I’ll just say they were very well matched to her.

Have some laughs on Ingraham, Pirro and Fox News below, from the November 17, 2018 Saturday Night Live.