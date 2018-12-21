Sadly, Fox News readers' reactions to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's lung cancer was just what we have come to expect from this crew.

In the past we’ve caught FoxNews.com readers hoping Michelle Obama would break her neck celebrating Easter; cheering the deaths of Philip Seymour Hoffman, Nelson Mandela and James Brady; and longing for assassinations of Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi, e.g.

Fox News even allowed a reader to repeatedly offer money for the murder of various Fox targets in the news (until we reported him to the FBI and he was eventually convicted and sent to jail).

So it was hardly a surprise to see the same kind of death wishes for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in response to the news that she had malignant growths on her lungs removed. Fox News’ online article stated that “scans performed before surgery indicated no evidence of disease elsewhere” in her body and that no further treatment is planned.” The New York Times additionally noted that after surgery, the justice’s surgeon said there was no evidence of any remaining disease.

Nevertheless, some of Fox’s readers are rubbing their hands in glee:

Fortunately, not all are quite so heartless:

A few were even generous in spirit:

(Ginsburg image is from the Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States, Photographer: Steve Petteway [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons)