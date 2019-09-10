On Sunday, John Oliver played a mashup of Fox Business host Stuart Varney repeatedly fawning over Donald Trump. It was a perfect complement to Varney’s ridiculous claim that Trump has never lied to the American people.

Some of Varney’s slobbering:

"Don't you love it? I stood up and cheered for that one."

"Well said, Mr. President.”

"Tell us how it is, Mr. President."

"Well, that's telling them, Mr. President."

(To Eric Trump) "Your Dad, the president of the United States, tweets me occasionally, using my name occasionally. Is he gonna keep doing that?"

"Thank you Mr. President, we're glad you are watching."

"The president of the United States of America, quoted by him."

CNN's Brian Stelter has called Trump's relationship with "unprecedented." Here's the proof.

You really need to see Varney’s facial expressions to get the full picture of his sycophancy. Fortunately, our friends at Crooks and Liars have the video. You can watch it below, from HBO's September 8, 2019 Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.