Jimmy Kimmel has the perfect response to his critics at Fox News.

On Fox & Friends last weekend, cohost Pete Hegseth sounded oh, so outraged that Kimmel talked to Democrats before speaking out against Trumpcare's Graham-Cassidy bill.

HEGSETH: A network evening show has been talking to one side of the aisle to get their talking points on a bill. If you want confirmation that the so-called mainstream media is actually the opposition party, in bed with the Democrats, there you have it. How much talk has his staff had with Senator Graham or Cassidy or the majority leader? Probably none, maybe some. Let us know, Jimmy Kimmel show if you want to let us know that you've talked to both sides. But the reporting is, we're gonna get the talking points from Chuck and Nancy and we're gonna fight this bill through the media. It's no surprise to those of us that feel like the deck is stacked against real reform in Washington.

So said the Trumper who probably never got a talking point from a Democrat in his entire career at Fox.

Kimmel had a different answer.

Watch it below, from the September 25, 2017 Jimmy Kimmel Live.