Jimmy Kimmel said today that he had “fun” verbally jousting with Sean Hannity but that the “level of vitriol” is “harmful to our country.” But his unapologetic parting words to Hannity were perfect.

You may recall that Hannity went bonkers Friday night over Kimmel, vowing to “roll tape of Jimmy Kimmel every night for the rest of my career” and demanding he apologize to Melania Trump for making fun of her accent.

Hannity was still frothing at the mouth over Kimmel last night on Twitter. Which seemed not to faze Kimmel at all:

Jimmy (aka Harvey Weinstein Jr) I LOVE it that you like getting your ass kicked like this. I’ll keep exposing you as the pig, pervert and racist you are. #pervertkimmel @disney https://t.co/mhib687lzN — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 7, 2018

Sounds like a win-win. If only Congress could get along as well as you and I do. Goodnight sweet Sean. https://t.co/A0e6pDvw6P — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 7, 2018

However, this morning, apparently, Kimmel decided enough was enough. Here’s Kimmel's statement:

Since Kimmel very definitely did not apologize to Melania Trump, will Hannity drop the vitriol, too?

Stay tuned!

(Hannity image via screen grab)