CNN reporter Jim Acosta had some choice words for Sean Hannity tonight, after Trump's Bedtime BFF gave a big thumbs up to an angry mob's harassment of Acosta at a Trump rally last night.

This is was the frightening tableau Acosta faced:

Just a sample of the sad scene we faced at the Trump rally in Tampa. I’m very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt. We should not treat our fellow Americans this way. The press is not the enemy. pic.twitter.com/IhSRw5Ui3R — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 1, 2018

Instead of trying to calm the hostilities, Hannity deliberately ratcheted them up: "They're screaming at you for a reason. They don’t like your unfair, abusively biased treatment of the president of the United States," Hannity scolded. "In other words, coverage like this from the White House correspondent at CNN – this is why they’re doing it." As if Hannity wouldn't have cowered like a chickenhawk had he faced a similarly angry mob of Democrats.

So, good on Acosta for calling out Hannity for exactly what he is:

Hannity is a propagandist for profit, peddling lies every night. He says he’s just a talk show host, not a journalist. But he’s injecting poison into the nation’s political bloodstream warping public attitudes about the press. I’m confident in the long run the truth will prevail. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 2, 2018

(Acosta image via screen grab)