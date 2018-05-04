2016 Green Party candidate Jill Stein has refused to fully cooperate with the Senate Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation. And I’m sorry, but she looks like she has something to hide.

Stein visited Fox News’ The Story with Martha MacCallum yesterday, apparently looking for more moral support from the network. But MacCallum was not quite as supportive as Tucker Carlson had been in December.

Before Stein's appearance, Fox correspondent Trace Gallagher gave a rundown of Stein’s situation. He noted that Stein has submitted material related to four of the six categories the Senate committee was interested in. Gallagher explained, “Stein is refusing to hand over documents involving her communications with Russian persons or communications related to her campaign's policy discussions about Russia.”

Host Martha MacCallum was hardly a tough interviewer but she did ask Stein, “Why not be fully transparent and hand over everything that you have if you have nothing to fear?”

Once again, Stein evaded and deflected:

STEIN: So remember, we're not using the Fifth Amendment here. When you take the Fifth, it’s because you have something that could be used to incriminate you, something that exposes guilt, there's none of that here. We're turning over everything relevant to the question of Russian interference. That is all communications with Russian government, Russian media, Russian business, although we have no communications of Russian business. We have opposition research, and Fusion GPS, and all of that, and WikiLeaks, no communications--

MACCALLUM: So, what are you not turning over?

STEIN: So, the only thing we're not turning over is what the Constitution says the government should never ask of us. So, our founders were very smart and they set up some amendment that is our civil liberties and they said government cannot intrude.

MACCALLUM: Were these personal, are they friends of yours? So, is it personal emails with Russians--

STEIN: What I'm saying -- you know, you might have been born in Russia and might not know it. So, the point we're making is that there's no way to know who has Russian background. And furthermore, it was like, we don't want to get in a situation like before the Second world war where went through everybody's Japanese background -- we don't want to criminalize--

As Think Progress explained (and MacCallum did not), the committee’s request for “communications with Russian persons, or representatives of Russian government, media, or business interests” is “typically understood to be Russian citizens, not anyone across the world who may have Russian ancestry.”

Also according to Think Progress, Stein has refused to hand over material relating to her campaign’s platform on Russia, even though it’s unclear what that platform was. She did, however, choose a vice presidential candidate “who described the 2014 destruction of Flight MH17 over Ukraine as a false flag attack to make Russia look bad.”

In December, after she received the document request, Stein told Democracy Now, that she intended to comply:

STEIN: We intend to cooperate, because there is now this presumption of guilt that’s been created by this ongoing smear campaign. There’s a presumption of guilt, and the air really needs to be cleared. We’re all for transparency. And as I say, our documents have been—you know, what we’ve been doing, who we’ve been talking to and what we’ve been talking about has been public, in real time, and continues to be public. So, no harm for us to gather up those documents and put them all in one place and make it possible for everyone finally to examine them.

As I said in my December post about Stein’s cozy visit with Carlson, while I happily voted for Hillary Clinton, I have never blamed Stein for Clinton’s loss or Trump’s win.

But I think we all deserve to know the nature and extent of her relationships with Russians.

Watch Stein dodge and deflect below, from the May 3, 2018 The Story with Martha MacCallum.

(Transcript excerpts via Fox News, with light copy editing.)