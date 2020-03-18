We can add Jesse Watters to the list of Fox News hosts who suddenly realized the coronavirus pandemic is a serious problem right after Donald Trump did.

Earlier today, NewsHounds shared a brutal video showing the careening changes of heart exhibited by Trump’s most favored Fox News figures. The Washington Post, the video's producer, noted, “With Trump’s declaration on Friday that the virus constitutes a national emergency, the tone on Fox News has quickly shifted.”

So what a coincidence that Watters had a conveniently-timed awakening Monday morning, a few hours before his show – which just happened to start social distancing that day.

WATTERS: I didn't take the social distancing that seriously Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night, I went out to dinner here in the city. And I woke up this morning I realized that was not the right move. I am no longer going out to dinner. I was trying to help my local restaurants. And we’ve stocked up on all the groceries and we went to the liquor store and I bought about five bottles of wine and some vodka. … I urge all my fellow Americans, no matter where you are, to respect the social distancing urging from the president of the United States.

Better late than never, though.

You can watch Watters talk about his new attitude below, from the March 16, 2020 The Five, via Media Matters. Underneath is The Washington Post video showing his colleagues with similar awakenings around the same time.