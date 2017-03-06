Jesse Watters put on a despicable, dishonest display of (white) nationalism last night as he smeared Democrats as anti-American at the same time that he covered up very real questions of Donald Trump’s treason.

It was bad enough that Watters defended Trump’s evidence-free accusation that his phone was wiretapped by President Obama – while overlooking the fact that if it’s true it's because a FISA judge (appointed by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, by the way) found, as Wired put it, “overwhelming evidence that the Trump campaign, or someone within it, has unsavory ties to Russia or another foreign power.”

It just so happens that Trump’s accusation comes just as questions about Trump’s ties to Russia have been increasing. More and more ties between Trump world and Russia have been uncovered at the same time that Trump world has consistently misled, muddied and stonewalled on the subject.

But not only did Watters show no concern that an American president may be colluding with a foreign country that interfered with our election, Watters didn’t even mention it.

Instead, Watters made a lot of noise during his editorial commentary suggesting Democrats are traitors. Watters, channeling his best Joseph McCarthy, claimed Democratic opposition to Glorious Leader Trump “raised questions about their loyalty to the country.”

WATTERS: While Trump is speaking to Americans, Democrats are not. Is the Democratic Party the party of foreigners, criminal illegal aliens and no growth? Or is it willing to put patriotism over politics? Just ask one of your Democratic friends if they believe in America first. Their answer will be telling.

Actually, it was Watters’ whose remarks were telling. Especially given what he did not say.

In a later segment, Democrat Chris Hahn made an important point as Watters continued his efforts to deflect from Trump’s potential treason by attacking the Obama administration:

HAHN: I think that it’s very likely that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies were examining why the Russians were so interested in that campaign and trying to ascertain that. I think the Trump people should be very happy that the president’s administration did not leak any of that stuff during the campaign. It was kept very secret and what the president said is -

Watters interrupted. With his trademark smirk, he sneered, “Wait, wait, wait. There wasn’t any leaks about the Russian connection to Trump during the campaign? Because that’s all I heard. But I’m glad that you admit that it is a possibility that the Obama administration did listen to those phone calls. I’m surprised you would admit that, Chris.

In fact, Obama knew, but stayed quiet about, intelligence that went further, that found Russia worked to help Trump win – because Republicans would not join in a bipartisan effort and Obama was afraid he’d be accused of using the intelligence for political purposes without them. The fact that Obama didn’t make a federal case out of it speaks volumes. Yet Republicans are attacking him anyway. It’s too bad Hahn didn’t make that point as well.

Watters admitted he didn’t think Obama personally ordered Trump’s phone tapped. “But if it was happening, he surely knew about it or else he’s a complete buffoon. I mean, not in control of his own administration,” Watters said, his smirk ever more malicious.

Then, Watters teamed up with his other guest, Fox News contributor and Trump supporter, Steve Hilton, for more “Democrats are traitors so pay no attention to Trump’s suspicious behavior” deflection.

WATTERS: When you add to this the IRS targeting the Tea Party (questionable GOP talking point alert!) and, you know, various other abuses and, you know, the Democrats rigging the primary against Bernie. Hillary getting questions before CNN debates – I mean, it’s a dirty game, especially on the Democratic side, at least over the last year. What do you make of all this mess? HILTON: Well, I think, Jesse, you are just completely right to say that we should be so skeptical of all these denials. It’s not just that they tapped Angela Merkel’s phone and other world leaders… They were completely out of control and then lied about it. So we can’t take that seriously. And what it shows, I think, is that you’ve got this group of people in D.C. and New York, the group that we’ve been calling in various ways the establishment, the elite, the people who got used to being in power – that includes not just the Democrats and their allies in the media, but the bureaucracy, the federal bureaucracy, especially in the intelligence agencies who are always completely against Donald Trump.

By the way, it’s Trump who has stuffed his cabinet with billionaires and millionaires intent on enriching their ranks via privatization and rolling back regulations that protect the rest of us.

But Hahn never got another chance to speak.

Watch Watters’ charade below, via the March 5, 2017 Watters World.