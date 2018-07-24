Watch Bernie Sanders' former campaign manager, Jeff Weaver, get in some zingers about Fox News to Tucker Carlson.

Weaver sparred with Carlson over the future of the Democratic Party tonight. Carlson, of course, tried to sandbag Weaver with dubious claims that Democrats never talk about economic issues, only social ones such as abortion and immigration. Carlson also whined about how unfairly white people are treated by the “identity politics” of Democrats.

But I say Weaver came out on top here. Not only did he have an answer for every point Carlson tried to raise (and I’ve said many times that Carlson can’t debate) but Weaver did what always works on Fox: he went on offense and stayed off defense.

Watch it below, from the July 24, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight, and let me know if you agree.