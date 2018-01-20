Jeanine Pirro opened her speech at Mar-a-Lago this week with a joke suggesting that Trump supporters are better than the black immigrants Donald Trump smeared in his infamous “s**thole countries” comments.
As The Washington Post reported, Pirro was the keynote speaker at an event this week celebrating Trump’s presidency at his resort:
“Welcome to Mar-a-Lago!” Fox News host Jeanine Pirro said as she took the stage. “A magnificent place . . . ”
She was smiling. That was a setup. Here was the joke: “It sure ain’t no shithole!” Pirro said.
The Donald J. Trump Grand Ballroom erupted.
Despite the hideous insinuations and the fact that membership requires a $200,000 initiation fee (which Trump doubled from $1,000 after he won the 2016 election) plus annual dues of $14,000, Pirro laughably made Trump out as a regular guy.
WaPo reporter David A. Farenthold further noted:
The evening’s program included a strident speech by Pirro, who praised Trump as a man with a common touch. “He would always talk to his help,” she said, meaning Trump’s servants.
He’s also more than fit for office, as per Pirro:
“This man is a genius,” Pirro said. “He’s not unstable. He’s a damn genius.”
But I gotta say… this was my favorite part of the write up, though it has nothing to do with Fox News:
The evening featured several musical acts, seemingly chosen for their friendliness to Trump or to the Trumpettes. At one point, a speech about Trump’s work to lower black unemployment was followed by a female singer who crooned “The Lady Is a Tramp.” (A BBC crew who had watched rehearsals said she had been talked out of “Send in the Clowns.”)
