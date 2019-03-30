Sean Hannity’s plan to bring Jeanine Pirro back to the Fox News airwaves one day before her suspension officially ended didn’t go as hoped.

As we’ve previously noted, Pirro was reportedly suspended for two weeks following her March 9 bigoted attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar for wearing a hijab.

Hannity announced on Wednesday night that Pirro and her show would return tonight (after a two week absence), though Fox refused to confirm this. But it looks like Hannity decided he’d thumb his nose at Fox and bring her back one day early on the Hannity show.

However, Pirro did not appear.

At the end of his show last night, Hannity made this brief announcement:

“Before I go tonight, I want to let you know. I had promoted yesterday and on my radio show today that Judge Jeanine Pirro would be joining us tonight on the program. She had a really serious family emergency come up, couldn’t be with us. I don’t know the nature of it. But we always pray for her.”

I’m no fan of Pirro’s but I certainly hope no harm has come to her family. And, if her suspension is over, I hope she will be able to return to her show tonight.

However, this reeks of further tension between Hannity and Fox News management.

