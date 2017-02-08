Billionaire Betsy DeVos, an open enemy of public education, is unqualified and conflicted to serve as Secretary of Education and Republicans rammed through her confirmation without providing adequate information. But there’s nothing not to love if you’re Jan Brewer, the former governor of Arizona and not exactly the brightest light.

Even as she was gushing over DeVos, Brewer accidentally sent the wrong message. She called DeVos’ opponents “bomb throwers going every which way,” then added, “They annihilated her credibility.”

Nonetheless, Brewer said she was just thrilled that DeVos was confirmed and thinks the rest of America should be, too.

BREWER: I am absolutely thrilled, and the American public should be thrilled that we have somebody as talented and as dedicated as Betsy DeVos. She really cares about children and their education. She believes in local control and she believes in choice, and she believes in quality high standards. And she’s the gal who can get it done. I am just delighted. Absolutely delighted.”

So far, Americans are more horrified. Two Republican senators voted against DeVos and she was only confirmed thanks to a historic tie-breaking vote by Mike Pence.

As Rolling Stone pointed out, DeVos pretty much bought her way into her cabinet position and “she and her family are likely just getting started trying to buy Republican support for their radical agenda.”

But, not surprisingly, host Neil Cavuto whitewashed who and what DeVos is as he kinda sorta presented a meager challenge to Brewer.

CAVUTO: How is she going to run a department that isn’t too keen on her? By that, I mean she’s talked about revolutionizing the way that we should educate our kids, and been a big critic of the way, if you think about it, Department of Education sanctioned policies and programs and groups, to say nothing of teachers unions across country, have been merrily going along.

But Brewer is hopeful DeVos will win folks over.

BREWER: I’m hopeful, Neil, that they will listen to her once they get to know her and understand her philosophy and what direction she wants to lead education in our country for the better I will say. They ought to come around, but I have no assumptions to base that on. They have been absolutely horrid, destructive, it just defies all logic.

That seems unlikely.

Watch Brewer below, from the February 7, 2017 Your World.