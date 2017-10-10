Jake Tapper noted just how blatantly hypocritical new-Bill-O’Reilly buddy Sean Hannity is when he accuses the left of “selective moral outrage” over Harvey Weinstein. Oh, and there’s Roger Ailes and Donald Trump, too.

Last night, Hannity got on his hate-mongering high horse, the one named “Hypocrisy,” to use the Harvey Weinstein scandal as little more than a vehicle to attack the left:

HANNITY: All right. This weekend, more and more disturbing accusations emerged about Hollywood executive and major, major Democratic donor Harvey Weinstein. Now after mounting allegations of sexual harassment, Weinstein was actually fired by his own company. That’s good news. Now what details of what Weinstein is accused of doing are beyond shocking. What is even more disturbing is the fact that for 30 years, this guy has been praised by the left, by liberals, by Hollywood and Democrats. Now, let me explain.

Hannity went on to namecheck two of his favorite targets, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Just as he used the Charlottesville tragedy to attack the media, Hannity barely gave time to any of the victims or to any that steps might be taken to avoid any future abuses.

This is how he wound up the Weinstein portion of his monologue last night, before moving on to attacking the left for other reasons:

HANNITY: So, the left, this is selective moral outrage. They are completely full of it on every single issue that they lecture you that they are morally superior about over Republicans.

It’s hard to think of anyone practicing selective moral outrage than Hannity. Today, he got dinged on it by CNN’s Tapper. Media Matters caught the smack down:

TAPPER: Those who express outrage at one sexual harasser and not another because of the first harasser’s political views, that is morally bankrupt. This was a point made interestingly enough by Fox News anchor Sean Hannity last night. Saying the left has this selective moral outrage. It’s a cogent point, except that very same Sean Hannity hosted sexual harasser Bill O’Reilly on his show two weeks ago. O’Reilly, of course, fired from Fox News channel after an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual harassment, including multiple settlements. Look, this shouldn’t be hard, and it shouldn’t be partisan. It doesn’t matter if it’s Harvey Weinstein, or Donald Trump, or Roger Ailes, or Bill Cosby, or Bill O’Reilly, or Bill Clinton. These accusations are all worthy of reporting and outrage.

Actually Hannity didn’t just host O’Reilly on his television show. Hannity has also hosted O’Reilly three times on his radio show, too. Hannity allowed O’Reilly to play the victim on his radio show and even suggested O'Reilly urged O’Reilly to return to Fox.

But O’Reilly is far from the only sexual harasser Hannity has buddied up to. When sexual predator Roger Ailes, Hannity’s former boss, died, Hannity hailed him as one of America’s “great patriotic warriors.” Hannity predictably used that occasion to blame the left, too, this time suggesting that Ailes had been unfairly denigrated:

It would be nice if the media would leave Roger and his family alone in their time of grief, but knowing people that hated him and his politics, and those that forget “all have sinned and fallen short” and “cast the first stone” I doubt that will happen. But to his enemies know this; I say ADVANTAGE ROGER, In his mind he just has a head start in preparing to kick your ass in the next life.

And then there’s “Grab ‘em by the p***y” Trump. My last two posts contained good examples of Hannity’s slavish devotion to that sexual predator.

In fact, Tapper played a clip of Trump laughing, with daughter Ivanka Trump, about being a sexual predator.

Watch Tapper nail Hannity below, from CNN’s October 10, 2017 The Lead with Jake Tapper, via Media Matters.