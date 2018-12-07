After yesterday’s New York Times report on undocumented immigrants working at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., you’d think that someone as virulently anti-immigrant as Tucker Carlson would surely have been all over this story last night, right?

Tucker Carlson doesn't just hate immigrants, especially “illegal” immigrants, he goes out of his way to demonize them nearly every night. His Tucker Carlson Tonight show has painted immigrants as responsible for a drop in U.S. life expectancy; as a threat to the very identity of the U.S.; and as a recipe for civil war. The Times story should be especially troubling to Carlson given how Trump has made immigration such a priority.

Here’s some of what the Times reported about Victorina Morales and Sandra Diaz, each of whom worked “for years” as “part of a group of housekeeping, maintenance and landscaping employees at the golf club that included a number of undocumented workers, though they could not say precisely how many.”

Because of the “outstanding” support she has provided during Mr. Trump’s visits, Ms. Morales in July was given a certificate from the White House Communications Agency inscribed with her name.

[…]

“There are many people without papers,” said Ms. Diaz, who said she witnessed several people being hired whom she knew to be undocumented.

[…]

During the presidential campaign, when the Trump International Hotel opened for business in Washington, Mr. Trump boasted that he had used an electronic verification system, E-Verify, to ensure that only those legally entitled to work were hired.

[…]

But throughout his campaign and his administration, Ms. Morales, 45, has been reporting for work at Mr. Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, where she is still on the payroll. An employee of the golf course drives her and a group of others to work every day, she says, because it is known that they cannot legally obtain driver’s licenses.

But even though Carlson did yet another segment on the "immigration crisis," he ignored the supposedly mortal threats at a Trump golf club, a place where those Carlson-demonized elites hang out!

Here’s what Carlson covered instead.

Demonizing the left, Part 1:

Demonizing the Russia investigation, Part 1:

Demonizing the Russia investigation, Part 2:

Demonizing former FBI Director James Comey:

Demonizing immigration:

Demonizing the left, Part 2, Kirsten Gillibrand edition:

War on Christmas time!

"Final exam" quiz:

It's not biggie if Donald Trump earns money from the Saudis!

The next Miss Universe could be transgender:

Watch the discussion about the perils of immigration that Carlson did include in his show last night below, from the December 6, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight.