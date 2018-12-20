Donald Trump’s refusal to keep the federal government open unless he gets money for the wall (Mexico was supposed to pay for) seems to be a direct result of pressure from his Fox Friends.

From The New York Times (with my emphases added):

Mr. Trump had privately told House Republican leaders during a hastily called meeting that he would not sign legislation passed by Wednesday night by the Senate to keep the government running until Feb. 8. His maneuver upended days of frenzied planning by lawmakers in his own party who had tried to devise a strategy that would satisfy a president who refused to say what he would support. As they scrambled, Mr. Trump’s attitude about whether to cut a deal or fight appeared to shift by the hour.

[…]

The president balked at the Senate bill only after coming under attack from conservative commentators on Fox News and social media for failing to fight for the wall. Personalities like Ann Coulter and members of the House Freedom Caucus warned that if he did not veto the Senate-passed measure that failed to fund it, he would lose the backing of his core supporters — and any chance at re-election.

In addition to Ann Coulter, you would probably not be surprised to learn that Fox & Friends spent a lot of time this morning prodding Trump to force a government shut down rather than give up his demand for funding the wall he promised Mexico would pay for. Media Matters caught Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren, Fox darling Michelle Malkin and even host Steve Doocy talking through the TV to the Fan in Chief this morning. And that’s not all. Regular guest Dan Bongino, guest hosting the Hannity show last night, Fox Business hosts David Asman and Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery on Outnumbered and prime time Fox News host Laura Ingraham were also part of the Shutdown Chorus.

To be clear, Media Matters reported that others, such as Rush Limbaugh and Breitbart, also revolted against the Senate bill. But in numbers alone, not to mention the outsized role that TV and Fox News play in Trump's decisions, I think we can safely conclude that Fox was a major influence.

Thus, if there’s a government shutdown, they deserve to share the blame.

Watch Steve Doocy use language he knows will have an impact on Trump: “If there’s not a shutdown, he’s gonna look like a loser.” It’s below, from the December 20, 2018 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.

(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)

Updated 12/21/18 to note that it wasn't just Foxies influencing Trump.