With the Trump campaign management under fire after the debacle in Tulsa, Unofficial Chief of Staff Sean Hannity will try to throw a lifeline, with the help of Fox News, by hosting a town hall in the swing state of Wisconsin Thursday night.

In a devastating article called, “All the Reasons Trump’s Tulsa Rally Was a Complete Disaster,” New York Magazine includes this devastating tidbit about the disarray in the Trump campaign:

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, meanwhile, are reportedly blaming [campaign manager Brad] Parscale for the expectation setting and shattering, and the rally’s breathtaking failure has also reportedly rattled Republican leaders and Trump donors. Kushner, whose previous efforts to handle enormous responsibilities within the administration are more of a running joke than a track record, has apparently taken on the role of de-facto campaign manager and was one of the people who reportedly helped plan the Tulsa rally.

When you combine that fiasco with Trump's cratering poll numbers, it’s no wonder that Trump would lean on Bedtime BFF Hannity to help make things right. Hannity has reportedly been dubbed Trump’s “unofficial chief of staff” by some White House aides. Perhaps he’ll be the unofficial campaign manager, too.

The town hall will be held Thursday, June 25, at 9 PM ET.

You can watch Hannity’s promo for the event below. In it, he announces the upcoming event, says, “That’s all the time we have left, we hope you’ll set your DVR," then spends the next 42 seconds of the 57-second video promoting his upcoming book.