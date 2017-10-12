In my last post, I noted how Hannity helped promote Donald Trump's attacks on the First Amendment. In a tweet attacking U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, Hannity made his disregard for the U.S. Constitution even more explicit

Here's the tweet that was brought to my attention by Twitter user T-Mo.

One of the biggest mistakes in my career was supporting @BenSasse Just useless. https://t.co/bYReWFdfKO — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 12, 2017

This is the Sasse tweet Hannity was so disgusted by:

Mr. President:

Are you recanting of the Oath you took on Jan. 20 to preserve, protect, and defend the 1st Amendment? pic.twitter.com/XLB7QXM3bQ — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) October 12, 2017

Sean Hannity: The cable "news" host who's an enemy of the First Amendment.

(Hannity graphic by Nina Brodsky)