On his radio show yesterday, Sean Hannity attacked his own employer’s polling as untrustworthy – because it happened to provide bad news for Donald Trump.

As NewsHounds has previously reported, Fox News polling is highly regarded. And as far as we can tell, Hannity has no credentials in polling or statistics.

But we have also known that truth and facts mean nothing to Hannity compared to propagandizing for Trump. Now we know that Hannity will throw his own employer under the bus in order to talk up his beloved Trump.

So when Fox’s most recent poll was full of bad news for Trump, Hannity whined about the poll:

From the Media Matters transcript:

HANNITY: I don't know what's up with the Fox poll. I look at their poll, I'm like, OK, you're sampling -- oversampling Democrats by eight points. I'm like -- some outside company they hire, I'm like, OK, they need new methodology because it's really wrong.

Listen to it below, from the November 4, 2019 The Sean Hannity Show, via Media Matters.

(Hannity image via screen grab)