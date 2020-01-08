Last night, Sean Hannity spoke longingly of “annihilated” nuclear sites and refineries “up in flames” in Iran which this faux military expert declared doesn’t require “one boot on the ground.” Yet, with two kids of age to serve in the military, Hannity didn’t say a word about either of them putting on a uniform to support this glorious cause of our Glorious Leader.

Hannity never spent a minute serving his country when he had the chance. But that is not stopping him from playing a military expert on TV, especially when his long-hoped-for war with Iran is so close he can almost taste it.

Here he is advising military strategy and suggesting again he has some inside, undisclosed role in what’s going on.

HANNITY: So, let me be perfectly clear. I don't want boots on the ground. We don't want boots on the ground. The president has made it clear that he's not putting boots on the ground. Might need a few more intelligence people, might need to protect very specific areas.

I know the Washington swamp creatures, they like to send our kids to war.

Then, they put them on a battlefield, and they politicize the war and then they say never mind.

We can't allow that to ever happen again. Without boots on the ground whatsoever, the United States will be ready to decimate Iran's leaders with our superior weaponry.

So, by the way, if you happen to be, as Lindsey Graham tweeted out over the weekend, if you work in an Iranian refinery, you might want to get a new job. I'd start now. Now, the three major refineries could soon go up in flames. Their illicit nuclear sites may finally be annihilated.

And the mullahs of Iran - well, they may want to keep a watchful eye on the sky tonight as they look from their bunkers, where I'm sure they are hiding.

Powerful U.S. military forces, they are in position tonight. We can report six B-52 bombers are on their way to the region. Multiple carrier groups are already within striking distance. And in a show of force, 52 of the world's most advanced aircraft, F-35, launched in succession at a U.S. military base.

Because of the escalating aggression from this rogue terrorist regime in Iran, the United States is prepared and has been preparing for conflict for years.

As Defense Secretary Esper said earlier today, the U.S. does not want war.

Clearly, the president doesn't want a war, but we would be prepared to finish it. Still, we want peace. We are not going to have a long, protracted conflict any further, and I don't think we should have one boot on the ground.

Well, if there are no boots on the ground, Seanie-Pooh, why haven’t your kids, aged 18 and approximately 21, enlisted yet?

You can watch the chickenhawk bluster and bloodlust below, from the January 7, 2020 Hannity, in a video FoxNews.com called, “Hannity: Iran's mullahs should brace for impact” and described as, “The U.S. is ready to decimate Iran's rogue leaders.”