If ever you needed proof that Sean Hannity is putting loyalty to Donald Trump over America, check out the poisonous response to CNN reporter Jim Acosta who called out Hannity’s assault on freedom of the press.

Although Hannity loves to hold himself up as a champion of free speech, he obsessively attacks any outlet that doesn’t fawn over Dear Leader Trump. That is, when Hannity is not obsessively attacking the U.S. justice system in an obvious effort to sabotage any investigation into Trump's suspicious ties to Russia.

So when CNN reporter Jim Acosta was harassed by an angry mob at a Trump rally earlier this week, Hannity seemed as though he couldn’t have been more pleased. He smiled smugly after playing clips of the crowd that menaced Acosta.

In response to Acosta’s tweeted concern that “the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt,” Hannity all but said, “Bring it on” in his monologue Tuesday night:

HANNITY: Jim, they’re not wrong. … The people of this country, they’re screaming at you for a reason. They don’t like your unfair, abusively biased treatment of the president of the United States. Now, if you want to earn the respect of all Americans, not the coastal elites of California, L.A., San Franscisco, D.C., and New York, maybe try reporting the entire story. Maybe try getting rid of the bias. Maybe examine why are people saying this to us?

Last night, Acosta hit back at Hannity in a tweet, calling him a “propagandist for profit” who’s “injecting poison into the nation’s political bloodstream warping public attitudes about the press.”

Anybody with an ounce of class or love for the freedom of the press enshrined in the Constitution would have shown respect for Acosta and the diversity of views Hannity pretends to hold dear (even as his Fox News show has turned into a Groundhog Day of assaults on the media).

Hannity responded like a goon:

Jimmy @Acosta sorry your precious feelings are hurt & that people see through your lying bullshit for what it is. FAKE NEWS. #CNNSUCKS — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 2, 2018

Hannity may have soothed his bedtime BFF’s fragile ego with that evening tweet but he continued poisoning America, just like Acosta said. And Fox News continues to allow it.

