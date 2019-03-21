As Fox head honcho Lachlan Murdoch reportedly plans to start untangling the network from its enmeshment with Trump, there’s at least one Fox News personality who thinks Fox News is not pro-Trump enough: Sean Hannity.

In his report on the new era at Fox News, where there’s a civil war raging between the news division and the opinion shows, there’s apparently one outsized ego fanning the flames. From Gabriel Sherman’s recent report in Vanity Fair:

Sources said Hannity is angry at the Murdochs’ firing of Ailes and Bill Shine, Hannity’s close friend and former producer. Hannity believes the Murdochs are out to get Trump. “Hannity told Trump last year that the Murdochs hate Trump, and Hannity is the only one holding Fox together,” a source who heard the conversation told me. Hannity has told friends that he intends to leave Fox when his contract expires in early 2021, two people who’ve spoken with him said. (Hannity did not respond to a request for comment.)

According to Fox News, more than two-thirds of its viewers tune in to watch the news (i.e. not Hannity). But hey, if Hannity thinks the place will fall apart without him, I say, let’s see what happens!

(Hannity image via screen grab.)