It turns out his relationship with Michael Cohen is not the only one Sean Hannity should have disclosed to viewers. He also “forgot” to mention how he has substantially benefitted from support from the Department of Housing and Urban Development when he interviewed HUD Secretary Ben Carson last year.

Following the revelation last week that Sean Hannity was the mystery client of Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s embattled personal attorney, Hannity claimed that his relationship with Cohen was about real estate (i.e. not about non-disclosure agreements over extramarital affairs with porn stars). “I hate the stock market, I prefer real estate. Michael knows real estate,” Hannity told viewers that night.

So The Guardian did a deep dive into Hannity’s vast real estate holdings. For one thing, Hannity appears to be a slumlord. Oh, and even as he was attacking President Barack Obama for the foreclosure rate, Hannity was making money on it:

The records link Hannity to a group of shell companies that spent at least $90m on more than 870 homes in seven states over the past decade. The properties range from luxurious mansions to rentals for low-income families. Hannity is the hidden owner behind some of the shell companies and his attorney did not dispute that he owns all of them.

Dozens of the properties were bought at a discount in 2013, after banks foreclosed on their previous owners for defaulting on mortgages. Before and after then, Hannity sharply criticised Barack Obama for the US foreclosure rate. In January 2016, Hannity said there were “millions more Americans suffering under this president” partly because of foreclosures.

The night of the Cohen revelations, Hannity argued that the reason he never revealed his relationship with Cohen was because “it was such a minor relationship.”

So I’d love to know what his argument is for not revealing his financial interest in HUD policies while interviewing Carson – and praising HUD policies that helped make himself richer:

The Georgia purchases were funded with mortgages for $17.9m that Hannity obtained with help from Hud, which insured the loans under a program created as part of the National Housing Act. The loans, first guaranteed under the Obama administration, were recently increased by $5m with renewed support from Carson’s department.

[…]

He also declined to note his financial interest when he hosted Carson on Fox News last June for a discussion about Hud and housing. Hannity praised privatisation plans pushed by Trump and Carson.

Watch Hannity fail to reveal his stake in HUD policies during that interview with Carson below, from the June 12, 2017 Hannity.