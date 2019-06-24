As Rep. Matt Gaetz faces the loss of his law license over a menacing tweet to Michael Cohen, Sean Hannity thinks Gaetz would make a fab guest host.

Media Matters caught the offer last week as Hannity was closing a discussion with Gaetz and Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe.

“I'm the only one on this show not getting paid,” Gaetz griped, as if he were not getting paid by the taxpayers.

But that prompted Hannity, who didn’t seem to think he needed to concern himself with any input from Fox management, not to mention any ethics rules for federal employees, to offer Gaetz a guest hosting slot:

“I'm going to let Matt Gaetz fill in on this show one night,” Hannity promised. He said it was because Gaetz spends “all this time on fake news CNN and nobody watches you and I'm like, you're wasting your time."

"Oh man,” Gaetz said. But he agreed, “It’s a waste” and “Only the Hannity show would be valuable."

"I'm going to give you an hour,” Hannity offered again. “We have the best audience in TV." He made the sign of the cross.

When Boothe piped up with, ‘I’ll take one, too,” Hannity suggested the two cohost.

"Let's do it,” Boothe said.

"Going to do it," Gaetz said.

Hannity called it a “done deal.” Then, realizing that maybe it wasn’t, he added, “I'll make it happen, I hope. I love making these decisions without management approval. I'm sure they're loving every moment of this."

Watch Hannity’s smugness below, from the June 18, 2019 Hannity, via Media Matters.