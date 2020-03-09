Sean Hannity was so triggered by colleague Howard Kurtz criticizing “some commentators” questioning Joe Biden’s mental fitness that the snowflake went on a Twitter tirade insisting that it “needs to be discussed as part of a normal vetting process.” Unless it’s the obvious mentally unfitness of Donald Trump, that is.

Kurtz’s remarks were not directed at Hannity. During his MediaBuzz show yesterday, Kurtz made an aside during a discussion about the “massive media miscalculation” in underestimating Biden’s resurgence.

KURTZ: I always criticize liberal commentators for saying things like President Trump is mentally ill and President Trump has psychosis and he's narcissistic and all of that.

So I do think it was unfortunate that some commentators on Super Tuesday, Brit Hume, Marc Thiessen, people I respect, said Joe Biden is senile or getting there. He certainly is forgetful and memory lapses and you can question his performance.

Apparently, that struck such a nerve with Bullyboy Sean Hannity that he turned into a snowflake and melted down. Mediaite found the tweets (I'm blocked by the "tough guy.")

Howie, being the President of the United States of America is the Hardest job in the world.



Whether any candidate has the physical strength, the stamina, the focus and mental toughness needed to do this job is critical....



https://t.co/x2NpZnxmSi — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 8, 2020

.. When someone repeatedly forgets what day it is, what state they are in, seems to be regularly confused, that needs to be discussed as part of a normal vetting process... https://t.co/ZDVVcP1YhQ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 8, 2020

...”We are endowed by the thing, you know the thing”? That thing Howie is God the creator of EVERYTHING.



Are you saying Howie that all of these “moments” are not at all alarming to you?? Thanks, but no thanks for the for lectures. https://t.co/ZDVVcP1YhQ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is looking more mentally unfit for office every day. A group of mental health professionals have been warning for more than two years that Trump is dangerously unfit to serve but now, as Bob Dylan might say, you don’t need a professional to know which way Trump’s mental ability is going.

Reader Andrew M. sent along some video clips of Trump behavior that Hannity would surely think “needs to be discussed as part of a normal vetting process” if they came from Biden and not Bedtime BFF Trump. Those are the second and third videos below. The clips are from before the coronavirus (COVID-19) became a public health crisis.

I’ve never thought Hannity was the sharpest tool in the shed but even he can’t miss how mentally and otherwise unfit Trump looks as he terrifyingly botches the coronavirus response.

Maybe the reason Kurtz struck such a nerve is because Hannity knows there’s no way to defend his beloved’s brain functioning, so his only recourse is to go after Biden’s.

You can check out the video that accompanied a March 9, 2020 Washington Post Op-Ed called, “The unique incompetence of Donald Trump in a crisis,” below.

(Hannity image via screen grab)