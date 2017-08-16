Sean Hannity is very angry about the events surrounding the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville last weekend. Not about white supremacy, violence or Donald Trump’s response. No, Hannity is very angry that his beloved Trump has been so terribly mistreated while so many black racists have gotten off the hook.

Although Hannity nominally denounced the white supremacist rally and the attendant violence as “disgusting” and “despicable,” he never even mentioned the names of any of the three victims: protester Heather Heyer or Virginia state troopers Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen and Berke M. M. Bates, who were killed in a helicopter crash as they surveilled the rally.

Hannity has a long history of getting fired up on behalf of white guys in racial hot water so it was no surprise that he’d spend his entire show defending Trump. But I’d have hoped he would have had a little time for the dead and physically injured. But no.

Hannity revealed that Trump was his Charlottesville priority right in the opening

HANNITY: Welcome to “Hannity.” This is a “Fox News Alert.” The president condemning yet again in the strongest possible terms the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, the violence and the mayhem. Also tonight, we will analyze the horrific politicizing of these events. That’s tonight’s very important breaking news “Opening Monologue.”

That’s right. Trump, not analysis of the actual events, violence and mayhem was the “very important breaking news.”

Hannity continued with a pro-forma condemnation of white supremacism that nonetheless beat Trump's:

HANNITY: All right, what we saw take place in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend—it is disgusting, it is despicable. And it’s really hard to imagine in this day and age that there are actually people out there that could do this to their fellow human beings. It’s hard to imagine that there are people in this country that have these types of hateful, inexcusable, racist, white supremacist views. And it’s also hard to imagine that there are still some people that have that high level of ignorance that, yes, live amongst us. Now, there’s no place in this country for these neo-Nazi, fascist, white supremacists. And they—what they stand for should be condemned in the widest terms possible by all good people in this country. What they believe in—it’s the complete opposite of what the United States of America stands for, and sadly, we have seen way too much of these kinds of acts over the years. Now, as far as the groups that were involved, the white supremacists, do they have a constitutional right to free speech, regardless of how disgusting and offensive what they say is? Unfortunately, that’s how our First Amendment works. Even the American Civil Liberties Union, one of Trump’s biggest outspoken critics, they defended the organization this weekend and their right to rally in court. So it’s allowed to happen. And then the other groups down there also have the same right to speak out against these evil people. Now, make no mistake, this was all provoked by radical, racist extremists. But the violent clashes should never have happened. Where were the police?

Yet as awful as Hannity claimed to think such an occurrence, he quickly moved on to suggest that the left is just as terrible:

HANNITY: Over the last number of years also we have watched extremists on both sides battling it out. We have seen this act too often. It doesn’t solve a thing, and it only gives these radicals on both sides more ammo so they can continue to spread their hatred. And what’s so repulsive in all of this—we have a woman that died, dozens of fellow human beings injured this week, and over what? A bunch of idiots fighting over stupid, ignorant anti-American views and ideas?

Hannity: For every white supremacist, there's a black equivalent

Hannity spent the rest of his show martyring Trump and suggesting that African Americans are just as racist as the neo-Nazis. He even worked in his uber-black boogeyman, Louis Farrakhan!

HANNITY: Now, instead of covering this horrible situation fairly, openly, honestly, like we’re going to do tonight, over the weekend, we saw the destroy Trump establishment media go into a feeding frenzy, trying to assign blame as quickly as possible, and of course to paint the president, all conservatives, all Republicans as racist and bigots. That’s not true. These are the exact same tactics we see by the left every two and four years during the election cycles. And we’ll have more on that in just a minute. President Trump is not a racist. Conservatives, the conservatives I know, like and love, Republicans I know and like—they’re not racist. The country is filled with people that are good, honorable and decent, and that’s most conservatives, if not all that I know. Now, I’m not saying—nobody’s saying racism doesn’t exist. It does exist in this country. It’s sad. But if we’re going to be fair and honest, this is not exclusive to one particular party. Now, there are racists on both sides in America, but most Americans, what are they? Good, great people. They condemn racism. They get up every morning, they work hard, play by the rules, pay their taxes, create goods and services that others want, need and desire. And you know what? They raise their kids to be good people. You know, for all the white supremacists out there, you know what? There are others on the left, the Nation of Islam leader, for example, Louis Farrakhan, that are insane. It’s a simple truth. But all we heard all weekend long from the left, the mainstream media, is that these extremists in Charlottesville this weekend somehow represent all conservatives, that the president supports them. He doesn’t. All Republicans. And they attacked the president again and again and again.

Hannity: The real villain in Charlottesville is the anti-Trump media

Hannity played some clips of people of color calling Trump a racist. Then, despite having no time for the victims of Saturday’s violence, Hannity delved into Trump’s initial statement about Charlottesville. That was followed by a lengthy diatribe against the “destroy Trump establishment media.”

HANNITY: Now, all weekend long, I, like many of you, watched the media going insane, acting like they didn’t know what the president was talking about. They ran with a false narrative all weekend. Oh, big story, he didn’t mention the groups by name. Well, it couldn’t be more obvious, more transparent who the president was talking about. He was standing for equal justice under the law, against racism. And the press, what did they do? They used a high-profile act of violence to bludgeon the president and conservatives politically. So predictable. Now, it was crystal clear what the president was talking about. But the press, they went after him anyway. And the destroy Trump establishment media—they didn’t care about the violence, seemingly, or the racial tensions they’re creating or the civil unrest as much as they cared about using this tragedy as an opportunity to attack people they disagree with, and in particular, the president, to try and inflict as much damage politically as possible. You know what? Just like they have done since November 8! That’s a simple truth.

You probably get the picture by now. But Hannity went on and on like this. He went through Trump’s statement yesterday and continued with another attack on the media:

HANNITY: The media is never going to be satisfied with anything the president says or does because it’s not part of their ideology and narrative. They want to paint the president, conservatives, Republicans as racist and bigoted by ignoring what he said this weekend, ignoring him over the years again and again and again condemning white supremacists, people like David Duke.

Well, that’s ironic because while Hannity promised truth and claims at the end of every show that it “will always be fair and balanced,” he left out of this narrative, complete with clips of Trump disavowing Duke, Trump’s well-documented record of not doing so.

Rev. Wright returns to remind us about the real racists the media is ignoring!

Hannity had plenty of time for Democrats he painted as race-baiters. He played a clip of President Barack Obama saying about Trump, “If you accept the support of Klan sympathizers before you are president, you will accept their support after you’re president,” as if to suggest this was on a par with white supremacism.

We even got a clip of that old chestnut, Rev. Jeremiah Wright saying “God damn America” and “America’s chickens are coming home to roost!”

That was followed by a suggestion that Obama is at least as racist as Trump and probably anti-American, too:

HANNITY: Twenty-plus years in the church. How many in the media covered Ayers and Dohrn? Well, that’s what President Obama started his political career. What about the Nation of Islam leader, Louis Farrakhan, called white people the devil, the skunk of the planet Earth, and has said many racist, anti-semitic things, too many to count. Recent report, Daily Caller—well, they’re saying that Farrakhan is claiming—and there’s audio of it—that he met privately with then-Senator Barack Obama in 2008 before he announced his presidential run. And he said that the Nation of Islam supported Barack Obama quietly for president, and when he was a community organizer. Now, of course, as the DailyCaller pointed out, neither Obama or Farrakhan want to talk about that friendship. Has there been any investigation by the media? Pretty shocking.

I’ll spare you the rest other than to say Hannity also dusted off his attacks on Obama re the Cambridge police, Black Lives Matter, and Ferguson, too.

Because nothing says “I can vouch for Trump not being a racist” like making racial attacks on our first black president!

All transcript excerpts above were via FoxNews.com. If you check out the transcript, you'll see that the entire show was basically a series of reiterations of these memes.

But trust me, watching the monologue below, from the August 14, 2017 Hannity tells you more than you'll probably ever want to or need to know.