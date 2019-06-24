Chickenhawk Sean Hannity seems like he can hardly wait for millions to die in yet another needless, disastrous war, this time with Iran.

Just a few days after Tucker Carlson and Glenn Greenwald wagged their fingers at neocons in other media outlets trying to cheerlead Donald Trump into a war with Iran, Sean Hannity sounded like Nuke 'Em A-Go-Go.

Last week, I wrote about Hannity’s berserk response to his Bedtime BFF calling off a military strike against Iran. Then, Hannity talked hopefully about Trump having “no choice” but to “bomb the hell out of” Iran. “No need for a long protracted boots on the ground kind of war,” the newly-minted military strategist Hannity announced. Did I mention this "expert" never served a day in his life?

Now, with colleague Tucker Carlson apparently winning the top foreign strategy adviser position with the fan in chief, I’m wondering if unofficial chief of staff Hannity isn’t jealous. Today, on his radio show, Hannity spoke hopefully about “obliterating” Iran. Media Matters caught the war mongering:

HANNITY: [Trump has] now put pressure on -- massive pressure on the Iranians, which is why they're acting out. I like the fact that people have an impression of Donald Trump that is inaccurate. Literally, Donald Trump said he'd do all these things and he did them. … And the fact that he hasn't obliterated, as he said he may have to, the Iranians, I believe he will.

But the president said he may obliterate them, and guess what, he may. And is he ever going to get us into a foreign entanglement? No, he's dead set against it. But would he obliterate them? Oh, yeah. Now, if he would go too fast, everyone would be furious with him.

Listen to this nauseating rant below, from the June 24, 2019 The Sean Hannity Show, via Media Matters.

(Hannity image via screen grab)