Sean Hannity launched a sanctimonious, mean-spirited rant about how “the media and these leftist snowflakes” have treated Barron Trump. But somehow this crusader for virtue forgot his own viciousness toward Malia and Sasha Obama for taking vacations with their parents.

Media Matters caught Hannity’s tirade over a Saturday Night Live writer's tweets about Barron Trump. As Deadline Hollywood reported, the writer has been indefinitely suspended and the tweet deleted. While I agree that any president's child should be left alone, let’s not overlook the hypocrisy of Hannity calling other people snowflakes while he and his Glorious Leader can’t seem to stand any critical media whatsoever. Transcript via Media Matters, with my emphases added:

SEAN HANNITY(HOST): I will say one other thing. I did bring this up also last night. The way the media and these, these leftist snowflakes have treated this poor ten-year-old kid. Alright, I'm the only one that actually knows him. I met him, I shook his hand, I talked to him. The kid is a great kid. He's incredibly bright, smart, polite. You know, he's just, he was, like, a dream kid. "Hi Mr. Hannity, how are you? It's very nice to meet you. It's an honor to meet you." And I remember being blown away. Melania had to introduce me to Barron. He's such a good kid and I have these words for the media: leave the 10-year-old boy alone. Just like we conservatives left the Obama daughters alone. Leave the kids of politicians alone. [...] If conservatives ever did this -- and by the way, I never would. It seems -- I’ll say this about Michelle and Barack Obama. Their kids seem lovely to me. I can’t stand that pettiness, where you’re involving children in these discussions. It’s pathetic.

As Media Matters also noted, “Conservarive radio hosts Glenn Beck and Rush Limbaugh mocked Malia Obama to attack President Obama’s policies. Beck later apologized, saying, 'The children of public figures should be left on the sidelines.'”

But Hannity may stand out for his own shocking attack on the Obama daughters. Below, he and Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich went after the daughters for going on vacations in 2013 and costing "him" too much money:

HANNITY: The girls got to go to the Bahamas and all the way out to Idaho to go skiing. This is after the Tiger Woods golfing trip in Florida for him, the girls’ ski trip to Colorado, then of course, it’s Hawaii. […] They [the girls] just went on two spring break vacations! […] Alright, one spring break, do they have to take two? They can’t vacation in the same place?

Guest Kirsten Powers, also a Fox contributor at the time, called Hannity’s attack “insane” and “the most mean-spirited thing I’ve ever seen you do.”

That prompted Pavlich to mockingly sneer, “Aw, it’s mean. Aw.”

Later, Vacation Policewoman Pavlich decreed, “One vacation a year is enough.”

Think we’ll see Hannity complaining about the extra millions (some New York City officials estimate $1 million a day) it’s costing him and other U.S. taxpayers for Melania and Barron Trump to stay in New York instead of living in the White House? Nah, me neither.

Meanwhile, listen to the hypocritical snowflake via Media Matters, from the January 27, 2017 The Sean Hannity Show and watch him sing a very different tune on Fox News’ Hannity on April 1, 2013.