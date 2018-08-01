One month after complaining about rhetoric from the left, Sean Hannity gave a hearty thumbs up to the frightening hostility shown CNN reporter Jim Acosta at yesterday’s Trump rally.

In case you missed it, the attendees of yesterday’s Trump rally in Tampa screamed “CNN Sucks,” gave him the finger and shouted other insults at him. Acosta tweeted that he’s “very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt.”

Instead of trying to ratchet down the hostility, Sean Hannity deliberately legitimized it last night.

HANNITY: Many in the crowd [at Trump’s rally] actually called out the abusively biased press in this country. In fact, many Floridians in attendance let CNN’s Jim Acosta know exactly what they thought about his network’s partisan abusively biased coverage.

Hannity played a clip of the crowd shouting at Acosta during his live report from the rally. The smug look on Hannity’s face afterward was sickening:

Then, Hannity gave the mob his explicit approval.

HANNITY: Jim, they’re not wrong. It’s not false. You’re probably watching because you don’t watch your own network. I’m going to actually give your network some advice, if you have an open mind and an open heart, maybe a little humility. The people of this country, they’re screaming at you for a reason. They don’t like your unfair, abusively biased treatment of the president of the United States. Now, if you want to earn the respect of all Americans, not the coastal elites of California, L.A., San Franscisco, D.C., and New York, maybe try reporting the entire story. Maybe try getting rid of the bias. Maybe examine why are people saying this to us?

In other words, coverage like this from the White House correspondent at CNN – this is why they’re doing it.

After a mashup clip of what Fox called Acosta’s “lowlights,” Hannity continued his anti-American attack on the press:

HANNITY: Jim Acosta, that’s called opinion and you’re extremely rude. Oh, and a liberal partisan hack. That’s why Americans don’t trust you or Fake News CNN. You pretend to be fair and unbiased journalists. You’re not. You’re not reporting facts, you’re giving your opinion. You’re an opinion channel. Every minute of every day, every week. 24/7 hate Trump. And it’s pretty obvious and the people see it. So instead of maybe doubling down on your anti-Trump rage, maybe look inward. Maybe find your zen. Maybe find your inner peace. Analyze objectively the overwhelming, non-stop, hysterical coverage against the president. In other words, maybe you’ll have better luck getting an interview if you start being a little fair.

It’s hilariously hypocritical of Hannity to be lecturing anyone else about bias since he’s Donald Trump’s Bedtime BFF and unofficial chief of staff (and who knows what else will be revealed on the Michael Cohen recordings). But Hannity actually announces every night that his show, made up almost entirely of Trump worshippers, will “always be fair and balanced.”

Of course, when Hannity had a chance to talk to a rowdy crowd of Rand Paul supporters shouting, “Fox News sucks,” Hannity didn’t bravely and calmly talk to them, as Acosta did at the Trump rally last night. Hannity ran away.

In case that isn’t enough Hannity hypocrisy for you, don’t forget this is the same Sean Hannity who blamed Maxine Waters and the left for the shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper after she urged Trump resisters to confront administration officials in public. Specifically, Hannity said, “I’ve been saying now for days that something horrible was going to happen because of the rhetoric.” Hannity also holds himself up as a big defender of free speech.

See what Acosta faced below. Then watch Hannity’s despicable support for it underneath, from the July 31, 2018 Hannity show.