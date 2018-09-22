Sean Hannity’s call for the Senate Judiciary Committee to give Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasley Ford additional time to decide whether or not to appear suggests the Fox host has at least a shred of decency. Or maybe he just made a cold political calculation.

Sen. Charles Grassley, the Judiciary Committee Chairman, had set a deadline of 10 PM tonight for Ford to decide if she’ll appear. If not, he said he’ll schedule a vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination for Monday.

Surprisingly, Hannity – the unofficial chief of staff for Donald Trump – advised against such a hard line. It came up during a discussion with Tammy Bruce and Alan Dershowitz. As Hannity spoke, Dershowitz repeatedly murmured his agreement.

HANNITY: You know, I know that Senator Grassley, Tammy, has given every consideration – private, public, everything, move the day, Monday to Wednesday, etc. – I do believe Kavanaugh should go second, to respond to his accuser, but my advice to the Senate Judiciary Committee tonight is this: Give them the extra day. 24 hours, if that’s what they’re asking for – 10 o’clock tomorrow night, fine. Give them another 24 hours. But this has to be the last time.

BRUCE: Yeah, I don’t know what, really, the drama is for another 24 hours. If they need it, that’s fine.

Then Bruce set about blaming Sen. Dianne Feinstein for the mess and suggested Ford’s attorney might be trying to provoke a rejection. “It almost seemed as though they wanted [the demands] to be rejected so that they could say the committee didn’t want to hear her,” Bruce said.

“I am told that is the Democratic strategy,” Hannity said, interrupting.

How the heck would Hannity know what the Democratic strategy is? He didn’t say and nobody questioned it.

But maybe Hannity’s decency was a cold political calculation after all.

