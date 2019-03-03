Remember when Fox News host Greg Gutfeld was whining that Michael Cohen’s testimony to the House Oversight Committee was “crap” and not “real news?” Well, Greg, 16 million Americans thought differently.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 16 million Americans who watched the Cohen hearing made it the most watched program on TV that day. Fortune noted its ratings were “higher than this season’s average weekly ratings for such prime-time hits as This is Us, The Voice, and The Masked Singer.”

(Cohen image via screen grab)