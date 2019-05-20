Although FoxNews.com has posted the complete town halls of Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Howard Schultz, it has posted only Parts 1, 3 and 4 of Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Can you guess which part contained Buttigieg’s sharp comments about Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson?

As I write this, in the wee hours of May 20, 2019, this is what appears on FoxNews.com:

Part 2 is available on Fox’s YouTube channel. Buttigieg’s comments about Ingraham and Carlson were not edited out. As I noted in my earlier post, which went more fully into last night's town hall, Buttigieg spoke about them when commenting on criticism he received for doing a town hall on Fox:

[W]hen you see what goes on with some of the opinion hosts on this network. I mean, when you’ve got Tucker Carlson saying that immigrants make America dirtier, when you’ve got Laura Ingraham comparing detention centers with cages to summer camps. Summer camps? Then there is a reason why anybody has to swallow hard and think twice before participating in this media eco-system. But I also believe that even though some of those hosts are not always there in good faith, I think a lot of people tune into this network who do it in good faith and there are a lot of Americans who my party can’t blame if they are ignoring our message because they will never hear it if we don’t go on and talk about it.”

The FoxNews.com page of town hall videos has the complete town halls of Buttigieg’s three predecessors. Buttigieg’s is not posted there yet, as I write this.

Is some Fox News worker bee waiting for guidance from above as to whether to post the entire town hall? We’ll check again to see if FoxNews.com decides to use its own bandwidth to post Part 2.