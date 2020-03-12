Tonight, as Donald Trump finished his Oval Office address announcing a travel ban between the U.S. and Europe, except for the U.K., Gretchen Carlson tweeted out what she would never have been able to say on Fox News.
I think it’s safe to conclude that Gretchen Carlson is not a fan of Donald Trump or his response to the coronavirus.
From hoax to “I’m going to continue shaking hands” to @KellyannePolls saying #Corona was CONTAINED Friday .. this is quite a shift from Trump .. closing down all flight to Europe .. economic loans to small businesses .. while still reading the teleprompter like a 5 yr old— Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) March 12, 2020
Nicely said, Ms. Carlson!
John McKee commented 2020-03-12
This woman played her part in the dumbing down and the cynical dividing of America, just like her fellow actors Doocy and the other one. I like that she feels free to voice her actual opinions these days, but her sins will never be forgiven. Not by this old boy, at any rate.