Tonight, as Donald Trump finished his Oval Office address announcing a travel ban between the U.S. and Europe, except for the U.K., Gretchen Carlson tweeted out what she would never have been able to say on Fox News.

I think it’s safe to conclude that Gretchen Carlson is not a fan of Donald Trump or his response to the coronavirus.

From hoax to “I’m going to continue shaking hands” to @KellyannePolls saying #Corona was CONTAINED Friday .. this is quite a shift from Trump .. closing down all flight to Europe .. economic loans to small businesses .. while still reading the teleprompter like a 5 yr old — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) March 12, 2020

Nicely said, Ms. Carlson!

(Carlson image via screen grab)