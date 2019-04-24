World’s worst TV lawyer Rudy Giuliani just bungled another television appearance this morning when, in the midst of arguing why Congress should not have access to Donald Trump’s tax returns, he let the cat out of the bag that Trump is not under audit, as he regularly claims.

The inadvertent admission came near the end of Giuliani’s lengthy appearance this morning. In it, he and Trump’s Fox Friends spent most of the time urging Attorney General Bill Barr to prosecute Hillary Clinton and those Mueller team investigators not sufficiently loyal to Dear Leader Trump.

But after announcing, “Mrs. Clinton better get a lawyer,” and suggesting that some on the Mueller team should, too, Giuliani turned his ire on House Democrats and their investigations into Trump. While he was ranting, Giuliani let loose about the demand for Trump’s tax returns, apparently without considering his words: Think Progress caught the slip (my emphases added):

“The IRS has investigated his taxes,” Guiliani sad. “They exist to come after us if we don’t pay our taxes. We know they’re damn good and they’re confidential and they don’t leak. If they haven’t gone after him on taxes, for that six-year period, then there is nothing wrong with his taxes.

Funny, not one of the three cohosts thought to ask why, if the IRS has concluded its review and there’s “nothing wrong with his taxes,” Trump is still refusing to release his returns.

Of course, the audit excuse was BS to begin with. As Think Progress noted:

Every other modern president has voluntarily released his tax returns — and during his 2016 campaign for the presidency, Trump initially promised to do so as well. But Trump hasn’t followed through, repeatedly claiming that he cannot be transparent with the American people until the conclusion of what he calls a “routine audit” by the Internal Revenue Service. (The IRS has stated that no law prohibits releasing a tax return that is under audit, and Trump has never offered any evidence to back up his audit claim.)

Still, you’d think somebody on the curvy couch would have said something about Giuliani’s revelation, especially “tough journalist” not “in the tank” for Trump Ainsley Earhardt or “chief national correspondent” Ed Henry, moonlighting as opinion-show cohost. That is, unless they were averse to anything that might embarrass Trump or Giuliani or, worse, suggest Trump should release his tax returns.

Instead, sycophantic Doocy said, “You know it’s just all political.”

Watch Giuliani accidentally spill the beans below, from the April 24, 2019 Fox & Friends.