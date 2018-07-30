Buried in Rudy Giuliani’s train wreck of an interview today was what sounded a lot like a very damning slip about those recordings that Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, has.

The discussion about the Cohen recordings occurred after Outnumbered cohost Harris Faulkner steered Giuliani away from his epic failure of an attempt to rehab his two previous train wreck interviews earlier in the day. Now, Faulkner asked about the many secret recordings Cohen reportedly has.

Giuliani replied, “There are only 12 recordings of any substance.” Then he spoke about the rest of the recordings:

GIULIANI: The others are “Call me back,” “See you later,” “The president did this today,” “The president did that today,” “The president said this.” Some of them have a little substance to them but nothing harmful.

Giuliani was not just describing these “other” recordings but distinguishing them from the 12 that he had categorized as substantive. If none of the recordings are “harmful,” why mention that this larger batch is not? Why wouldn’t he have just said, “Some of them have a little substance to them but nothing sensitive” or even “There’s nothing in any of them that is harmful?”

Giuliani also suggested that there’s material personally damning of Trump in the ones that have “a little substance,” just nothing “harmful,” meaning, probably, nothing criminal. But, not surprisingly, Faulkner did not follow up.

Watch Giuliani’s comments about the Cohen Recordings below, from the July 30, 2018 Outnumbered and let me know if you agree he hinted that there’s something harmful in the 12. The relevant part begins at about 19:51.