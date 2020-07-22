Geraldo Rivera – the guy who attacked LeBron James for wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt instead of lecturing Blacks about crime – thinks it was admirable for Donald Trump to send good wishes to accused child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

Yesterday, during his supposed coronavirus briefing (in which not a single medical expert was included), Trump was asked by a reporter whether he expected Maxwell to publicly name the powerful men who allegedly took part in the sex-trafficking ring Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein allegedly ran. Trump claimed he hasn’t been “following it too much.” But, he added, “I just wish her well, frankly.”

Those who think Trump should at least look like he cares about morality, rather than look like someone who hopes Maxwell will keep his dirty secrets, were appalled.

But not Rivera. He tweeted this morning:

When asked @realDonaldTrump said he wished #GhislaineMaxwellArrested well. With media mob eager to see her lynched it was brave to weigh in. Fact: cases vs her are for crimes allegedly committed more than 25 years ago. She deserved bail & got solitary confinement: woke politics. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 22, 2020

You’d think a values guy like Rivera would have been appalled by Trump’s remark, too. After all, Rivera repeatedly chastised basketball great LeBron James for wearing an “I can’t breathe” shirt honoring Eric Garner rather than lecturing Blacks about the “bigger issue” of their criminal behavior.

Raw Story noted that Rivera got a lot of backlash from his tweet. And it couldn’t be more deserved. Some also wondered if maybe Rivera has something to hide, too.

My exact thought. Excusing her crimes because they were “20 years ago” definitely shows the fact that he doesn’t care that her crimes are sexual torture toward children. Me thinks he doth protest too much. — Rainbow Warrior (@lifeiscolor85) July 22, 2020

The Times also pointed out that while Trump has tried to distance himself from Epstein and Maxwell of late, he called Epstein a “terrific guy” whom he had known for 15 years, in 2002.

Fox News has helped Trump distance himself from Epstein and Maxwell, too. Earlier this month, Fox cropped Trump out of a photo of Epstein and Maxwell that aired shortly after her arrest. After it was caught, the network said, “We regret the error.”

This morning, Rivera did his part by baselessly claiming that Trump's good wishes for a woman charged with horrific crimes was just his love for U.S. jurisprudence.

(H/T Eric J.)

(Rivera image via screen grab)