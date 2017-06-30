Apparently, FoxNews.com wants us all to move along from (or forget about) Donald Trump's Twitter attack on Mika Brzezinski.
Just now, I checked FoxNews.com and saw this on the top half of the page:
You have to go far down the page and put on your reading glasses to find any news about Trump's tweets:
Eyes On Fox commented 2017-06-30 06:50:00 -0400 · Flag
Did Fox News call in Servpro to scrub their network of Der Furor’s latest misogynistic Mika tweets? “Like it never even happened”. 🤥
I have “Morning Joe” on. Mika and Joe are on vacation but decided to come on in about 10 minutes to address our unhinged Dear Leader’s latest snowflake melt. Can’t wait.
