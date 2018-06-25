Fox News host Jesse Watters and the liars known as Diamond and Silk actually praised Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for dining in a Mexican restaurant while the Trump administration was ripping migrant families apart at the border.

Nielsen was driven out of a Washington D.C. Mexican restaurant recently after protesters confronted and heckled her with boos, cries of “Shame! Shame!” and “End family separation.”

I’ll deal with the irony of stalker Watters complaining about Nielsen getting heckled at a restaurant in a later post. But the fact that he and his lying Trumper pals, Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, also known as “Diamond and Silk,” went out of their way to applaud Nielsen for her tastelessness deserves its own post, I think.

As The New Yorker’s Helen Rosner noted, Nielsen’s decision to dine in a Mexican restaurant looks a lot like “an intentional provocation, a trollish act consistent with the ethos of spite and petulance that guides much of what happens inside the Trump Administration. (See, too: Melania Trump’s Zara jacket, or Ivanka Trump’s smiling Instagram of her son.)” It almost doesn’t matter if any of those acts were intentionally spiteful or not.

But Watters and Diamond and Silk either loved the idea that Nielsen (“Kirstjen” to Watters) was sending an FU to caring Americans or, just as bad, they thought it showed, why, she likes Hispanics!

WATTERS: I mean, I think Kirstjen is doing the right thing in the midst of this border situation by dining at a Mexican restaurans.

“DIAMOND” HARDAWAY: Yes, she is.

Watch it below, via The Contemptor: