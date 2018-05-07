The day after Fox host Neil Cavuto blasted Donald Trump for his lies and “the stink you’re creating,” Cavuto read some responses from viewers. Keep them in mind the next time a Fox pundit accuses the left of being intolerant.

Here are some of the responses:

"Neil, you proved today that you are a leftist liberal and a moron. I will no longer listen to your show. Ciao!"

"I've never heard you go on such a tirade. You need to be shipped out."

"You just lost millions of Trump supporters today with your little rant on your President today Neil. Enjoy your low ratings."

"We all know Trump isn't perfect but damn, way to pile on. Maybe we should go back and examine every word that comes out of your mouth."

"Neil Cavuto is an *** and a swamp creature."

"Oh Cavuto shut the hell up, you’re an idiot."

"This piece of **** on Fox News just bashed POTUS. Really Cavuto? You ****."

"That was it for me, won’t watch you again."

"Cavuto has become a true jerk. Today was the last time I will use my electricity to watch your fat face."

"Just watched you totally trash POTUS. Won't watch you again."

"Boycott Fox News until Neil Cavuto is terminated."

"Shut up Neil."

"Acts like a Rhino, looks like a Rhino. ... Fire the fat fool now!"

"I've never heard you say a single good word about this President. Would it have killed you once, just once, to mention the amazing market run up under his watch?" [Cavuto showed clips of him doing just that.]

"You're the fake news never Trumpers the President likes to warn us all about, and you're fat too."

"You're a smug pompous windbag. Hope you croak on that pork chop tonight tubby."

Some did agree with Cavuto's criticisms of Trump:

"Totally agreed with your closing editorial. Sad to see many cannot see past their blind devotion. Trump causes his own problems."

"Your commentary in the last minutes of your show nailed it and I'm a Republican."

"You are 100% correct. I love your commentary."

"This is what I called fair and balanced."

"I loved it. Right on Cavuto."

"I'll start watching you Neil. Keep reporting the truth."

Most of the comments show what Fox has fomented in its viewers: rabid hatred of anything critical of Trump. Fortunately, Cavuto took it all with a sense of humor.

Watch Cavuto laugh off the attacks below, from the May 4, 2018 Your World.